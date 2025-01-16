Delta Police arrests man over false alarm on stolen manhood

The Delta Police Command have arrested a 31 years old man, Benedict Toju, after he falsely accuses officers attached to Ekpan Police Station of causing his manhood to disappear during a stop and search operation.

The incident unfolded when officers searched Toju, leading him to return to the police checkpoint claiming his manhood had vanished due to the police action.

It was learnt that the 31 years old was taken to the police station where the DPO ordered a medical examination where it was confirmed his manhood was intact.

Toju, a graduate of Political Science, was said to have later admitted his mistake, stating, “When I left, I was feeling somehow so I came back to the police checkpoint to explain how I was feeling which was wrong. They asked for a doctors examination which was carried out and it was confirmed that my penis is still intact.”

“Before I accused the police of stealing my manhood, I opened my trousers to check if my manhood was still there but I was scared for the unknown which was a very stupid thing on my part. It was shrunk and small. I later realized it was because of the fear and panic I was feeling. When the doctor checked me, my manhood was intact.”

The suspect also admitted his guilt, saying “I feel bad now for raising a false alarm and accusation. I believe we learn every day and I will learn from this my mistake. I am very sorry for what I have caused. I want to apologize to the Nigerian Police and to the general public at large that I am very sorry for my actions and I seek their forgiveness.”

Confirming his arrest, to SP Bright Edafe, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said that despite the apology, Toju will face legal proceedings, with the court to determine the outcome of his case. “We have a wonderful suspect, his name is Benedict Toju, he was intercepted alongside his friends in Warri by policemen from Ekpan Police station, after searching him, he came back and alleged that the Police made his manhood disappear. He was brought to the police station and taken to the hospital where it was checked and his manhood was intact.”, he said.