Delta Police arrest robber after hiding pistol inside bread

By Asuquo Cletus

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a suspected armed robber who attempted to conceal a fabricated Beretta pistol inside a loaf of bread in Asaba, the state capital.

The arrest, as gathered, was made possible through the Command’s intensified stop-and-search operations aimed at curbing rising cases of armed robbery and kidnapping in the state.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Nnamdi Stanley Chibuike of Ogbeowele Quarters, behind General Hospital, Asaba, was apprehended by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) during a routine stop-and-search operation at Koka Roundabout on November 6, 2025, at about 8:45 a.m.

The statement read in part: “During the stop-and-search, the suspect’s suspicious behaviour attracted the attention of the operatives. Upon conducting a thorough search, a fabricated Beretta pistol was discovered carefully concealed inside a loaf of bread. The suspect was immediately arrested and taken into custody.

“The recovered weapon has been secured as an exhibit while an investigation is ongoing to ascertain his possible connection with incidents of armed robbery and kidnapping within Asaba and adjoining communities.”

Edafe noted that the Command remains committed to intelligence-led operations that prioritize proactive policing, adding that such measures are key to identifying and apprehending criminal elements before they strike.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, commended the operatives for their vigilance and professionalism, describing the arrest as evidence of the Command’s proactive and intelligence-driven policing strategy.

Olufemi reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to rooting out criminal elements in the state and called on residents to remain law-abiding, security-conscious, and cooperative with the police by providing credible information that could aid crime prevention.

