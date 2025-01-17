Delta Police arrest barber for defiling 12-year-old boy

The Delta Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old man, Jesse Ibale, after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy (name withheld) in his barbing salon.

The incident unfolded when Jesse, who operates in Omusoko, allegedly lured the young boy into his salon where he allegedly committed the act.

Jesse, after his arrest, confessed to the acts. He explained “The boy used to run errands for me, he used to help me do some works for over 2 years now. The boy went through my phone and watched some pornographic movies. After watching the movie, I became aroused. I suggested to the boy that we should practice what we watched. I brought out cream for us to use to rub each others’ private parts. We masturbated for each other. We also performed oral sex on each other. We did not perform penetrative sex. It was a mistake. I am so ashamed.”

He further mentioned his personal life, stating, “I am not married neither do I have children. I would have married last year but the lady broke up with me.”

According to SP Bright Edafe, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), “We are with a special suspect. I will call a special suspect because this is one of a kind.”

“He raped a 12 years old boy. He lured a 12 years old boy into his barbing salon and defiled him. We have done tests on this kid and his anus has been defiled. The little boy said this man has been doing this to him for the past 2 years. The necessary tests that we need to undergo for this child have been carried out and the worst of diseases that you can imagine, the kid as we speak has tested positive for them. We have done tests and that boy has been brutally defiled.”

Bright Edafe stated that Jesse will be arraigned before the court for defilement after tests on the boy proved defilement. “We have done tests and that boy has been brutally defiled,” he reiterated, emphasizing the severity of the crime and the condition of the victim.

Edafe meanwhile, warned parents, saying, “I will always advise parents to always watch out for their children.”