Delta Police arrest 18yrs-old robber, recover arms

The Nigeria Police in Delta has arrested an 18-year old suspected armed robber, recovering arms and ammunition from him.

The suspect was said to have apprehended by the force during an interception on the Ughelli-Warri Expressway where the suspect took to his heels on sight of the law enforcement men.

Confirming the arrest on Friday, the Spokesman of the police in the state, Bright Edafe, stated that the Operatives intercepted a motorcycle carrying two persons at about 10 a.m. on Dec, 21. Upon sighting the police, the passenger alighted from the motorcycle and ran into a nearby bush.

“After a hot chase, one of the suspects, an 18-year-old was arrested and one locally-made double barrel pistol and 10 live cartridges were recovered from him” he said.

Edafe added that preliminary investigation showed that the suspect was operating with two other gang members.

“The suspect confessed that he was going after one Kingsley with whom he had money issues after he defrauded a victim of N800,000 through internet fraud. He was about going to attack the said Kingsley with the gun when the police intercepted and arrested him,’’ he added.

The police spokesman further said that the matter was being investigated, adding that a manhunt for the other members of the gang was on-going.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

