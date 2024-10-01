Delta, Plateau, Nasarawa residents boycott Oct.1st protests

Efforts by the organizers of the protests against President Bola Tinubu’s policies and programs to spread their message across the country broke down after Delta, Plateau, Nasarawa residents boycotted the procession.

Residents of these three states and others ignored the protests slated across the country to mark the nation’s 64th independence and kick against the president’s economic policies.

The protest, tagged “FearlessInOctober,” had witnessed massive mobilisation, especially on social media during the past months with many promising to join the demonstrations across the country.

There were fears that the Independence Day protests would take the pattern of the August 1 EndBadGovernance in Nigeria protest where aggrieved youths took to the streets of Jos, demanding an end to economic hardship as well as a reversal of the petrol subsidy removal and electricity tariff increase.

As observed, there were no protesters in sight at the Secretariat junction and Old Airport junction, where they usually assemble before hitting the streets, security operatives were on the ground at both locations keeping watch.

It was also observed that major roads and streets were relatively quiet, with no heavy traffic, while shops and other petty businesses were open.

Checks at the major markets like Terminus, Satellite Market, and Bukuru Market showed that the majority of businesses were also open, with only a few of them shut.

When contacted, a former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, who led the previous EndBadGovernance in Nigeria protest in Plateau, said they decided to change their methods of protest for October 1 because the situation in Plateau does not warrant open demonstrations by protesters.

Dalung said, “It is not as if we do not want to protest in Plateau State on October 1, except that the context of the situation we have now and the previous one are not the same.

“So, you should not expect us to adopt the same method. But the truth is that the economic hardship and suffering experienced by Nigerians that warranted the EndBadGovernance in Nigeria protest have not changed as we speak, so you cannot say that Nigerians in Plateau have stopped protesting for those responsible for the situation to change it.

“So, we will continue to protest the bad situation we have in Nigeria until the people get relief, but the method of this protest should not be expected to be the same here in Plateau.”

In Delta, residents were seen going about freely without any molestation over procession in the state.

However, military and police operatives were sighted at strategic locations in the two metropolitan cities of Warri and Effurun, apparently in their bid to ensure the security of lives and property.

It will be recalled that thousands of Niger Delta ex-agitators had besieged Warri last Friday, where they declared their objection to any anti-government October 1 protests and also vowed to resist the proponents at all costs.

The repentant agitators, who spoke through their leaders at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Presidential Amnesty Programme, led by its Administrator, Dr Dennis Otuaro, called on the people of the Niger Delta region to “avoid protests before, during, or after October 1, as the proponents are self-serving.”

They expressed the hope that “the challenges of the Niger Delta region would be addressed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.”

A legal practitioner, Emperor Joseph, representing the human rights community in the Niger Delta region, stated pointedly at that forum that “the leaders of the October 1 protest are faceless.”

“We in the Niger Delta are not supporting their call. We in the Niger Delta are not supporting their call”.

In Nasarawa, youths from Keffi Local Government Area, meanwhile, held a solidarity rally in support of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, opting out of the ongoing protests in parts of the country.

The youths, under the banner “I Am Nigeria,” expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s ability to deliver on his promises and urged Nigerians to exercise patience as the government works to improve the country’s fortunes.

Speaking to journalists after the rally, the convener of the group, Ibrahim Maiyanga, explained that their decision to shun the protests was motivated by a desire to maintain peace in the State and Nigeria at large.

“As patriotic citizens, we decided not to join the protests. The painful memories of the 2020 EndSARS protests are still fresh in the minds of Nigerians who lost loved ones and livelihoods. We believe nationwide protests have done more harm than good,” Maiyanga said.

He called on youth groups organising protests to engage in dialogue with the federal government rather than resorting to actions that could result in loss of lives and property.

“Today, we are gathered here to celebrate Nigeria’s 64th Independence. While we may not be where we ought to be, we are certainly not where we used to be. I urge all citizens to be patient with President Tinubu. I am confident that soon, we will all have reasons to smile,” he added.

Maiyanga also emphasized the importance of unity and patience, assuring that both the federal and state governments were working to address the country’s challenges.

While acknowledging citizens’ right to peaceful protest, he expressed concerns that such demonstrations could be hijacked by hoodlums, leading to violence and chaos.

The convener noted that President Tinubu had only spent one year in office, inheriting a battered economy and numerous challenges, and urged Nigerians to give him more time to steer the nation toward progress.

“The youths here today have shown great love for the country by choosing to celebrate rather than protest. We took it upon ourselves to support the government in delivering the dividends of democracy. We call on all Nigerians to show patriotism, exercise patience, and reject the path of destruction. Protests are not the best way forward,” he concluded.