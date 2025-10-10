Delta orphanage owner surrender to NAPTIP amid child trafficking allegation

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has commenced interrogations of Christopher Nwoye, owner of Happy Home, an Asaba-based orphanage where the agency’s operatives rescued eight children allegedly stolen from Kano State after months of investigation.

The exercise began after Nwoye turned himself in at NAPTIP headquarters in Abuja, accompanied by his lawyer and four women from Delta State who claimed to be the mothers of some of the children rescued from his orphanage.

According to a statement signed yesterday by NAPTIP’s National Press Officer, Vincent Adekoye, the orphanage owner surrendered to the agency after previously refusing to respond to invitations for questioning.

Adekoye also confirmed that the women are undergoing interrogation, and assured citizens that justice will be served once the facts are fully established.

This development follows weeks of public outcry, with some alleging that NAPTIP operatives abducted the children from the facility and forced them to adopt another religion.

Addressing these allegations, NAPTIP Director-General, Binta Bello, dismissed reports suggesting the children were abducted or converted, insisting that the rescue operation was intelligence-driven.

According to Bello, the agency’s actions were lawful and carried out under the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

“It is very important that Mr. Christopher is in our custody in connection with the alleged stolen children traced to his orphanage and rescued by our operatives,” Bello stated, adding that the children are currently in protective custody pending the outcome of investigations.

The NAPTIP boss further disclosed that the agency will conduct DNA tests to verify the true parentage of the children before making any decisions, stressing that the agency remains neutral and committed to uncovering the truth.