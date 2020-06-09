Delta govt. charges civil servants on prudent resources management

The Delta State Government has charged civil servants on prudent management of the state resources in line with the administration’s commitment to strict adherence to due process in delivering government’s policies and programmes.

It explained that the government desires to leave as part of its legacy project an efficient public service driven by professionalism necessitated the call and to ensure continuous governance hallmarked top-notch civil servants’ performance for the state’s development.

The State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa reiterated that his administration will stop at nothing in sustaining the current policy thrust of strict adherence to due processes, prudent management, amongst other factors driving excellence in civil service and the state at large.

Okowa, who made the call during the unveiling of the Delta State Civil Service Commission Regulations, 2019, on Tuesday, said his administration would strive in leaving a legacy of a professionalism-driven public sector, with zero tolerance for corruption.

Furthermore, the governor urged civil servants to equip themselves with relevant knowledge of rules and regulations governing their job, adding that the state would ensure judicious allocation of resources and continual appraisal of structures and processes which must be reflected in the ways they carry out their task.

“It is our desire to leave the legacy of a public sector driven by professionalism and synergy among MDAs, efficient project performance, and zero tolerance for corruption.

“Capacity-building will remain a mirage where the principle of continuous improvement is not embraced and the operators are not sufficiently equipped with the tools and knowledge that they need to perform their duties, especially in a rapidly changing world that we live in today.

“Those resources must align with current realities and trends for the civil service to effectively and successfully midwife the timely delivery of the government’s policies and programmes,” he said.