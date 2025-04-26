Delta Gov’s aide resigns over rising security challenges

The Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Civil Society and Youth Mobilization, Harrison Gwamnishu, has tendered his resignation.

Gwamnishu noted that his decision is as a result of the administration’s failure to address worsening security challenges across the state.

In a letter addressed to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emu Kingsley, Gwamnishu expressed deep disappointment over the government’s inaction in the face of escalating insecurity, despite repeated warnings and proposed solutions.

“I write to formally tender my resignation as Senior Special Assistant on Civil Society and Youth Mobilization from today, 25th April, 2025,” Gwamnishu stated in the letter.

He said his decision followed “considerable reflection and a deep sense of disappointment regarding the ongoing issues of insecurity in our communities,” which he claimed had been consistently brought to the Governor’s attention without response.

According to him, multiple messages, calls, and detailed blueprint documents highlighting urgent strategies to tackle the insecurity crisis were either ignored or dismissed by the current administration.

“As a civil rights leader, I accepted this appointment as a commitment to serve and protect our community,” he said. “However, the continuous escalation of insecurity and the persistent lack of action to provide effective resolutions have rendered me unable to fulfil my duties with the integrity and effectiveness that I believe are essential.”

Gwamnishu emphasized that his dedication to the safety and well-being of Delta communities remains steadfast, even as he steps down from government service. He expressed hope that his resignation would serve as a catalyst for a renewed focus on the security and protection of citizens across the state.

“I am grateful for the opportunities I was bestowed during my time and for the relationship I have built with my colleagues, community members, and the state at large,” he added. “I genuinely hope for a future where we can work together to create a safer and more secure Delta State for all.”

While wishing the government success in its future endeavors, Gwamnishu pledged to continue advocating for the rights and safety of the people through his private efforts.

The resignation letter was copied to the Secretary to the State Government.

Efforts to reach the Delta State Government for comments on the development were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.