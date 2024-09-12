Delta Gov. sacks aide linked to sand dealer’s murder

The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has terminated appointment of his Senior Special Assistant on special duties Eruteyan Eradajaye.

Oborevwori sacked the former aide ‘s appointment hours after reports emanated that Eradajaye was involved in alleged murder of a sand dealer in the state.

It was alleged that the former aide and the deceased, who was identified as Sam Ophie, had disagreement on sand issues in Adagbrassa-Ugolo community axis of the state.

Apparently worried by the development, the government in a statement released through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kingsley Emu, announced Eradajaye’s sack on Thursday.

The government, meanwhile, warned residents against engaging in any official matter with him as an aide to the governor.

According to the statement, “The Delta State Government has announced the termination of the appointment of Mr Eruteyan Ejiro Eradajaye, Senior Special Assistant, to the governor on special duties with immediate effect.

“Also, members of the public are warned to desist from having any dealings with him as a government appointee as he is no longer under the employment of the Delta State Government”.