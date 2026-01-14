29.5 C
Delta Gov. reshuffles cabinet to improve performance

The Delta Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle aimed at realigning ministries to enhance efficiency and strengthen governance.

As part of this shift, four commissioners were reassigned to different sectors due to low performance in their respective ministries.

The changes, which take effect immediately, will ensure that the commissioners’ expertise is better matched to departmental needs.

Under the reshuffle, Michael Anoka moves from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Renewal to the Ministry of Energy, while Sunday Tataobuzogwu moves in the opposite direction.

In the education sector, Rose Ezewu shifts from the Ministry of Secondary Education to the Ministry of Primary Education, with Kingsley Ashibuogwu taking over her former role.

According to the Secretary to the State Government, Kingsley Eze Emu, the redeployments are effective immediately.

In a related development, Governor Oborevwori has approved the nomination of three new members to the Governing Council of Delta State University, Abraka.

The nominees, appointed to oversee policy decisions in the institute and ensure effective governance, are Rt. Hon. Festus Agas, Rt. Hon. Frank Enekorogha, and Charles Ajuyah (SAN).

The statement added that the inauguration of the council members will be announced in due course.

