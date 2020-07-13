Delta gov refutes COVID-19 tests directives for aides, staff

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has refuted claims that he directed his personal aides and civil servants in the state to undergo coronavirus test as part of measures to ascertain their status and flatten the viral infection curve.

He explained that several report online claiming that he had through a memo directed government officials and aides to undergo tests, including that of COVID-19 necessitated the clarification.

Okowa noted that he had, since the outbreak of the deadly respiratory disease advised citizens including government workers and aides to practice social distancing and religiously adhere to health experts advice and protocols prescribed by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to mitigate spread of the virus.

The Governor, through a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, urged Nigerians, particularly residents in the state to ignore such report and go about their daily business by adhering to all laid down guidelines by experts and NCDC.

He challenged the peddlers to provide evidence of the memo or statement issued by government directing staff and personal aides to undergo coronavirus test.

Okowa also debunked claims that his entire media team tested positive for the deadly respiratory disease that led into shutdown of the Press Unit.

“All the reports are deliberate falsehood, and the purveyors are hereby challenged to publish the alleged internal memo and the signatory.

“The concocted stories, especially the one on no fewer than 43 members of Government House press crew testing positive for COVID-19, only existed in the imagination of the authors as I never spoke to any journalist on the matter.

“For clarity and emphasis, the Chief Press Secretary did not address journalists on Wednesday or any other day recently, not the least, the author of the falsehood.

“As a government, we have our authorised sources of information and anything not released from such sources is fake news and should be discountenanced by members of the public.

“At every point in time, and with every development on COVID-19, we give updates as demonstrated when principal officers in the government tested positive for COVID 19 and we promptly brought it to public knowledge,” the statement read.