Delta Gov presents 65 SUV’s to traditional rulers

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has presented 65 SUVs, including 60 Prado Land Cruisers, to traditional rulers across Delta State to enhance their mobility and support grassroots governance.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Delta, Governor Oborevwori said the vehicles would enable traditional rulers to move more efficiently across rural communities, respond quickly to security concerns, and collaborate closely with government and security agencies.

He described the gesture as part of his administration’s people-focused governance, alongside ongoing social interventions for workers, youths, widows, and other vulnerable groups under the MORE Agenda.

The Governor emphasized that traditional rulers play a central role in sustaining peace, resolving communal disputes, and fostering grassroots engagement. By equipping them with modern vehicles, his administration aims to strengthen these partnerships and ensure faster, more effective responses to local issues.

“These distinguished royal fathers are always on the road, either responding to government directives or intervening in communal disputes and conflict resolution, and they do this willingly without expecting anything in return,” he said.

“Most of them operate in rural and rugged terrains, so a sedan will not serve them. What they need is a Jeep that can withstand the terrain and enable them to function effectively,” the Governor added.

Oborevwori also praised the traditional rulers for their continued collaboration with government authorities and security agencies, describing them as vital links between the government and rural communities.

He assured them that his administration remains committed to inclusive governance and would continue to support institutions that promote stability and development.

The Governor expressed confidence that the gesture would boost the morale of the traditional rulers and further strengthen their commitment to peace, unity, and sustainable development across Delta State.