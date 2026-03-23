Delta Gov. issues resignation notice to aides contesting 2027 election

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has directed all political appointees intending to contest in the 2027 general elections to resign their positions on or before March 31, 2026, in compliance with established electoral guidelines.

The governor stated that the directive aligns with Section 88(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, as well as the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the conduct of party primaries ahead of the polls.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Secretary to the State Government, Kingsley Emu, clarified that the resignation requirement applies to all categories of political appointees seeking to participate in party primaries or vie for elective offices.

Those affected by the directive include commissioners, special advisers, directors-general, executive assistants, senior special assistants, special assistants, personal assistants to the governor, and other political office holders across the state.

The government further directed that all affected officials must submit their resignation letters through the Office of the Secretary to the State Government on or before the stipulated deadline.

It also mandated that outgoing appointees properly hand over their responsibilities to the Permanent Secretary or the most senior career officer in their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure continuity in governance.

The statement urged strict compliance with the directive, emphasizing that it is necessary to uphold transparency, accountability, and adherence to the legal framework guiding the electoral process.