Delta Gov. discloses five safety measures for road crashes prevention

The Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has recommended five safety and security measures for a national emergency on road transport to address incessant road crashes as well as prevent commuters from avoidable deaths in the country.

Okowa warned citizens against using hand-phones while driving, failing to observe road signs and streetlights, poorly maintained vehicles, speeding, and driving while intoxicated, noting that they were some of the bad habits among drivers that causes road crashes.

The governor said that his administration was proud to have made contributions to road safety, adding that the call is for a thorough observance of safety and preventive measures to reduce road crashes in the country.

Speaking during the 2021 Road Marshal Assistant Drivers Basic Course Passing Out Parade (POP) held at the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta, Yesterday, Okowa said that latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed a decline in the number of road accidents in the second quarter of 2021.

“According to the NBS, road accidents fell marginally from 3,301 in the first quarter of 2021 to 3,185 in the second quarter, representing a decrease of 3.51 percent. From all indications, speed violation, wrongful overtaking, and dangerous overtaking are some of the major causes of road accidents in the country. It is my considered view that the issue of road safety should be treated as a national emergency.” he said.

He recommended that the first step to drastically reduce the number of accidents on our roads is public enlightenment, adding that most drivers on roads, commercial and private, are not conversant with road signs and safe driving habits.

“It is going to take more than sanctions to curb the indiscipline and recklessness on our roads and our approach should be proactive,” he added.

Okowa further urged the FRSC to educate Nigerians continually and continuously on the meaning of road signs, the importance of observing them, and the need for them to regularly service and maintain their vehicles, adding that the enlightenment campaign should not be done on ad-hoc basis but should be part and parcel of the daily activities of the agency.

