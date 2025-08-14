Delta Gov aide offers Ibom Air passenger job, luxury trip

The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Ossai Success, has offered a paid job and an all-expenses-paid trip to Comfort Emmanson, the passenger who recently regained freedom from a correctional centre following her arrest for allegedly assaulting airline staff.

Success’ job offer to Emmanson came barely 24 hours after a Magistrate Court in Ogba, Lagos, struck out the five-count charge levelled against the passenger, allowing her to be released from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre after the police withdrew the case based on new information gathered after her arraignment.

The governor’s SSA announced this through an Instagram post yesterday, adding that the young lady, if interested in the offer, would be receiving a salary of N500,000 and a luxury trip to the state.

The proposed package also includes flight tickets, accommodation in a five-star hotel, a guided tour, and a ticket to the Delta Social Media Summit scheduled for August 28 in Asaba.

“I’m offering Comfort Emmanson a complimentary trip to Delta State, known as the Big Heart and Home of Global Tourism Hub.

“Additionally, a job opportunity with a monthly salary of N500,000 has been secured for her in Delta State.

“All expenses, including flight tickets, accommodation in a five-star hotel, and tour costs, will be fully covered,” he wrote.

Ossai added that the trip was to help her relax after her release, following her altercation with Ibom Air staff at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

“I’d like to extend an invitation for her to visit Delta State and unwind after her release from Kirikiri Prison. She won’t be disappointed, as I will be giving her a good time,” he added.

The governor’s aide further urged anyone in contact with Emmanson to ask her to reach out to him directly on Instagram.