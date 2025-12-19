Delta former lawmaker dies @67

Former lawmaker and Delta North Senatorial District representative in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, has passed away at the age of 67.

The late senator was a one-time chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs and also served twice as chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State.

His passing has elicited widespread mourning across political circles, particularly in Delta State, where his contributions to democratic ideals, nation-building, and the advancement of the Anioma people have been profoundly acknowledged and celebrated.

The announcement of his death emerged on Friday, with reactions pouring in from key stakeholders, including Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who issued a heartfelt condolence, describing Nwaoboshi’s demise as a great loss to Delta State, the Anioma nation, and Nigeria at large.

In a condolence message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, the governor expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the former lawmaker, describing him as a proud son of Delta State and a courageous defender of the Anioma cause, whose contributions to nation-building will remain indelible.

Oborevwori recalled the late senator’s impactful service, noting that his voice and advocacy for the development of the Niger Delta and Delta State distinguished him as a committed and passionate leader.

He added that Nwaoboshi’s political journey and rise to prominence were anchored in a rich political pedigree, selfless service, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy.

According to the governor, the late lawmaker devoted his life to the service of his people, his political party, and the nation, leaving behind a legacy of courage, loyalty, and dedication to public service.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the passing of my dear friend, Senator Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of the Anioma nation, members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and all those whose lives he touched. I pray that Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and give his family, friends, and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Governor Oborevwori said.