Delta catholic church removes cleric over secret marriage in US

A Reverend Father, Daniel Oghenerukevwe, has been removed by the leadership of the Catholic Diocese in Warri, Delta State, after engaging in a secret marriage to a lady in the United States.

Oghenerukevwe, who got married to Dora Chicha in the city of Dallas, took the marital vows without the knowledge, and approval of the Church authorities.

The development in the church was said to have resulted in arguments among dozens of worshippers, who respected Oghenerukevwe for his dedication to the church.

As learnt, they were said to have been surprised that the highly revered cleric could engage in an act that negates his vows to the church.

Announcing the cleric’s suspension, the Bishop of Warri, Anthony Ewherido, in a letter obtained by The Guild on Saturday, stated that the church would not condone any act that contravenes the laws guiding its operation.

He emphasized that the Catholic church maintains a strict policy on celibacy for its priests, saying they are expected to remain unmarried and devote themselves to their spiritual duties.

“By this action, Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe has incurred a Latae Sententiae suspension by the provisions of Canon 1394§1, and I most Rev. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido, Bishop of Warri, do hereby officially decree that he is suspended from the exercise of the sacred ministry.

“As such, he is prohibited from presenting himself as a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Warri, in any capacity. All canonical implications associated with this suspension take immediate effect.”- the senior cleric added.

It was learnt that before contravening his vows to the church, Oghenerukevwe on November 30th, 2024, wrote to the religious body’s leadership to relieve him of all catholic activities.

The Guild learnt that before the church reviewed his request, the cleric had already traveled to the United States to perfect the marital rites with Chicha.

“On November 30, 2024, Rev. Fr Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe, who has been out of active Ministry and without any official assignments in the United States of America, contacted me with a request to be released from all canonical obligations and responsibilities associated with Holy Orders within the Roman Catholic Church.

“The Diocese of Warri reached out to Fr. Oghenerukevwe requesting the submission of documents to initiate the process. However, on December 29, 2024, Fr Oghenerukevwe entered into marriage with Ms. Dora Chicha at the Stream of Joy church in Dallas USA. Footage of this marriage has been widely circulated on social media.”-It reads.