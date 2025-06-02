Delta businesswoman blames loneliness for kidnapping 2months old baby

A 49-year-old business woman, Joy Temitope, has confessed to abducting a two-month-old baby after drugging the child’s mother with a sedative-laced drink.

Temitope said she committed the act out of loneliness, explaining that all her grown children had left home for university and she needed someone to keep her company.

The suspect, who hails from Ondo State, made the confession during interrogation by the Delta State Police Command, whose Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, revealed that she was arrested three months after the incident through intelligence-driven efforts.

According to Temitope, the abduction took place during a business trip from Koko to Warri, where she offered the unsuspecting mother a drink while they were about to eat.

“I gave her the drink that afternoon while we were about to eat. I took the child because my children are now grown and in the university. I just needed someone to be around me,” she said.

The baby’s mother, while recounting her ordeal, said she was deceived into following the suspect to Koko Market in February under the pretext of doing business together.

She explained that along the way, Temitope gave her a drink inside a vehicle, after which she lost consciousness.

“When I woke up later that evening, I couldn’t find my child. I waited in front of the house of the man she claimed was her church member,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Command’s spokesperson disclosed that the suspect is currently undergoing further investigation and will be prosecuted in accordance with the law once the process is concluded.