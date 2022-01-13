Dele Momodu, Ohuabunwa meet PDP chair, declare presidential ambitions

Ahead of 2023 presidential election, veteran journalist and media mogul, Dele Momodu, and the President, Association of Corporate Governance Professionals, Sam Ohuabunwa, have met with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership and declare their intention to vie for the oval seat and succeed President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

Declaring their intention before the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, in Abuja on Thursday, both aspirants noted that their decision to join the 2023 presidential race is to restore lost hope and work for the benefit of the Nigerian masses.

Momodu, who was a presidential candidate, noted urged the party leadership to consult widely before choosing the PDP’s flag bearer, noting that 2023 offers the main opposition party the golden opportunity to seek the to reposition the country through the right candidate.

Details shortly…

