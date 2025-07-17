Dele Momodu joins ADC hours after Atiku’s defection

Veteran journalist and former presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and declared his allegiance to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a party recently adopted by a coalition of opposition groups aiming to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

His defection comes just hours after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also left the PDP, citing the erosion of internal democracy and the takeover of party structures by vested interests.

In a letter to the PDP Ward 4 Chairman in Thievhe, Owan East, Edo State, on Thursday, Momodu cited his reasons for leaving the party, saying it has been taken over by anti-democratic forces.

“My reason is simple and straightforward. Our party has been unarguably hijacked by antidemocratic forces, from within and outside, in broad daylight.

“It is, therefore, honourable to abandon the carcass of the party to them while the majority of us earnestly sign up with the new coalition party known as the African Democratic Congress (ADC),” he added.

Momodu, in his letter, also thanked the PDP Ward Chairman for the support he received during his time in the party, saying, “I will forever treasure the kind support you gave me at all times.”

The Ovation Magazine publisher, who contested for the PDP presidential ticket in the last election has been a vocal critic of what he terms the “increasing intolerance and lack of internal reform” within the PDP.

Though details of his role in the ADC are yet to be fully unveiled, party insiders say Momodu is expected to play a key role in the coalition’s media strategy and elite mobilization efforts ahead of 2027.