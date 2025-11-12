Defense Minister backs officer’s conduct during altercation against Wike

Amid arguments over the legality of the clashes between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Naval Officers over a land, the Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, has dismissed claims that the officers involved in the face-off and other soldiers on lawful duty across the country would be punished for altercations that may have ensued during their time to achieve the task.

Badaru stated that officers could only be sanctioned after proof has been shown that they engaged in actions that negate their public conduct across the country.

This came barely 24 hours after the altercation between the minister and the officer who led his colleagues to safeguard a landed property in Abuja.

He stated this on Wednesday while responding to questions during the ministerial briefing to flag off the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day celebration at the National Defence College.

