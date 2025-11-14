Defence minister’s supporter dies, six injure during stampede in Zamfara

Tragedy struck Zamfara yesterday as a fervent supporter of the state’s Defence Minister, Bello Matawalle, lost their life, while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries during a stampede that erupted amid mounting excitement and large crowds.

The deceased, 23-year-old Khalifa Uzairu, was pronounced dead by medical experts at Farida General Hospital, where he was rushed after being trampled.

Meanwhile, the injured, Ayuba Sani, Muhammadu Adams, Aliyu Aminu, Shaaban Hamisu, and Inusa Shehu, are currently receiving medical attention at health facilities in the state.

According to reports, residents had gathered at the minister’s residence to welcome him back to the state but ended up trampling one another due to the absence of security personnel to manage the crowd.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the incident occurred at Matawalle’s residence in Gusau as people struggled to navigate the overwhelming crowds without any security guidance.

“When thousands converge in a confined space without proper management, the risk of stampedes increases dramatically,” said Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency specialist who provided details of the incident on Friday.

Security personnel have been deployed to restore order, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the stampede and identify those responsible.

However, as of the time of filing this report, neither the Zamfara State government nor the Defence Ministry has issued a statement on the incident.