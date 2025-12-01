Defence minister resigns over health issues

Nigeria’s defence minister, Badaru Abubakar, has resigned from his appointment, leaving President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet amid bandits’ renewed attacks on communities in northern states.

As gathered, the minister left office over the inability to handle the rigours of the office, considering the Jigawa State former governor’s health challenges, which have limited his performance after assuming office in 2023 under the present administration.

In a letter to President Bola Tinubu, ailing Abubakar, tendered his resignation stating the he needed time to focus on his recuperation to be fit for important targets as well as future national assignments.

The sexagenarian, in the letter dated December 1, informed that his decision takes immediate effect, having held the e position over two year since he got the nod in August 2023.

Abubakar, 63, and a two-term governor of Jigawa State from 2015 to 2023, thanked Tinubu for giving him chance to serve the country

In a statement by Tinubu on Monday, the President accepted the resignation and expressed appreciation for Badaru’s service, especially during a period marked by intensified national security challenges.

The President thanked Abubakar for his services to the nation, adding that the administration will announce a new ministerial nominee soon as the Senate is expected to receive the name of Badaru’s successor later this week.

