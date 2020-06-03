Defence minister decries dearth of manpower, inadequate funding of armed forces

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen Bashir Magashi (red) has decried the shortage of manpower and inadequate funding, which he said, affecting the effectiveness of the country’s armed forces.

He said the dearth of manpower, alongside inadequate funding of the ministry, was telling on the operations of the armed forces which was adversely affecting the fight against terrorism in the country.

The Minister disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the third virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

According to him, the challenges were part of the ministry’s presentation at the FEC.

“We spoke about our shortcomings. We talked about manpower shortage, inadequate funding for the ministry of Defence. We talked about all the operations we have been conducting, the successes and failures of each o the operations right from Operation Lafia Dole to Operation Tawase.

“The shortcomings of each of the operations were discussed and God so kind contributions were made by members of the council and I think in no distant time there will be a change in the conduct of our affairs in the Ministry of Defence,” he said.