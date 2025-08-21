Defence boss advocates special court for BH, bandits trials

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has attributed the spread of insurgency and banditry to the lacuna in the country’s constitution, saying the law has often encourage the gunmen to perpetrate their action across the country.

Musa, meanwhile, appealed that the national assembly should urgently embark on reforms in the country’s justice system to fast-track terrorism cases.

The CDS, who made the revelation on Thursday while responding to questions on a popular television program, recommended that the country should have a special court where terrorists will be prosecuted in the country.

“I can tell you that the DSS, the NIA, the NFIU and the DIA are all working assiduously to ensure… and again, it has to do with legal system. We have to review our legal system because some of the punishment and prosecution take too long. Maybe if we have a special court that will treat (terrorism) cases as quickly as they are. I think we also need to review the punishment for offences,” he said.

Meanwhile, he cautioned Nigerians against aiding bandits, alleging that the citizens often jeopardized the efforts of the military through furnishing the gunmen information on the Nigerian Army movements.