Deceased Chrisland girl treated at illegal hospital- Lagos council boss

As investigations intensified on circumstances that aided death of a 12-year-old Chrisland girl, Whitney Adeniran, the Chairman, Agege Local Government, Kola Egunjobi, has revealed that the deceased could have been saved if she was not rushed to an unregistered medical facility, Agege Central Hospital. in the council.

Egunjobi alleged that the hospital, which commenced operations barely a year ago, was a private facility operating without any approval from the Lagos State Government.

The council chairman made the allegations to distance the council from the establishment of the healthcare facility after parents of the deceased and members of the public alleged that the hospital, supposedly owned by the government contributed to their daughter’s death.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the chairman stressed that the hospital was not registered by the state government’s agency monitoring establishments of private healthcare facilities.

According to the statement, “My attention has been drawn to the report in general circulation that Whitney Adeniran, the deceased pupil of Chrisland School was rushed to Agege Central Hospital.

Going by the hospital’s name, the common belief is that it’s the council’s facility. As a result, I have been inundated with calls from individuals within and outside Nigeria, seeking to know how it went down at “our facility”.

“Proceeding from the mistaken identity, the local government on my watch has also come under fire, allegedly for having a substandard medical facility.

“It behooved me to set the record straight, especially during an ongoing inquiry. The fact is that Agege Central Hospital is privately owned, and was unknown to the council authorities until the sad event.

“Intelligence revealed it started operation last year’s May, and is not registered with the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), a Lagos government agency responsible for the supervision of both private and public hospitals.

“On a final note, I commiserate with the bereaved Adenirans and pray that God solaces them. It’s my wish that the police and all security agencies involved in the investigation get to the root of how Whitney died in no time”.

