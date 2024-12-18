Debt servicing to gulp N15.81trn in 2025- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that N15.81 trillion has been earmarked for debt servicing in the proposed 2025 budget estimated at N47.9 trillion.

Tinubu said the government is targeting N34.82 trillion in revenue to fund the 2025 budget and that the government expenditure is projected to be N47.90 trillion, including 15.81 trillion naira for debt servicing.

Tinubu disclosed this while presenting the N47.9 trillion budget tagged “restoration budget”, presented before a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

He said: “The numbers for our 2025 budget proposal tell a bold and exciting story of the direction we are taking to retool and revamp the socio-economic fabric of our society. In 2025, we are targeting 34.82 trillion naira in revenue to fund the budget.

“Government expenditure in the same year is projected to be 47.90 trillion naira, including 15.81 trillion naira for debt servicing,” Tinubu said, adding “I promise we have to bring it down.”

The President noted that a total of 13.08 trillion naira, or 3.89 percent of GDP, will make up the budget deficit.

Taking the top position in the sectoral allocation of the budget proposal is defense and security with N4.06 trillion. Health takes N2.4 trillion while Education gets N3.5 trillion.

Tinubu further noted that inflation was projected to go down from its current 34.6 percent to 15 percent while the exchange rate was projected to be brought down from N1,700 to a dollar to N1,500.