Death toll now 38 from Kaduna communities attacked by gunmen

The death toll from three separate attacks by gunmen on communities in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State has risen to 38.

These communities attacked by gunmen that also destroyed property worth millions of naira were Kauran Fawa, Marke, and Riheya.

Confirming the attack, the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the area towards providing relief to the victims.

An increase in the death toll was disclosed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday during an interview with newsmen in the state.

The commissioner added that security operatives have been deployed to the communities and to sustain patrols in the general area, in order to ensure residents sleep in peace.

As gathered, the gunmen were said to have invaded the villages in the early hours on Sunday and opened fire on the innocent villagers.

Several houses, trucks, and cars along with agricultural produce from various farms were reported to have been set ablaze by the gunmen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

