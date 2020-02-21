Death toll increases in Mile 12 cult clashes

By Temitope Akintoye,

Death toll has increased in the ongoing face-off between two rival cult groups within Agiliti axis of Mile 12, Lagos State that had left residents panicking over the issue.

The Guild gathered that the clash that has halted peace and harmony in the axis started at about 1:30 pm on Friday between cultist within Oniyanrin and Mile 12 Underbridge.

Though eyewitness claimed that about five persons have been killed including a man identified as Soko, who was killed minutes after the clash started.

It was gathered that Soko, a catfish dealer, within the community was carrying out his business when the suspected cultists suddenly arrived wielding dangerous weapons which forced residents and traders to abandoned their wares and scampered for safety.

Few minutes after, Policemen from Mile 12 Division stormed the axis to restore normalcy and removed corpses of the deceased from the community.

Even after the arrival of the law enforcement agency, residents claimed that threats had been made, and as such, reprisal attacks were expected, which caused decline in business activities in the area.

As a result, residents called on security agencies to come to their rescue, and enforce peace and tranquility in the region.