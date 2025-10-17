Death toll from Kenya’s ex-President lying-in-state ceremony hits four

At least four persons have died following the held lying-in-state of Kenya’s opposition leader, Raila Odinga, who died during the week.

The event had happenings of chaos after a massive crowd turned in for the event, prompting military officers to fire gunshots into the air which hit the victims causing their death.

The police were also said to have lobbed teargas to disperse the mourners leaving many severely injured and others dispersing for safety.

Local broadcast stations disclosed that following a reported three people who died yesterday, the death toll has now risen to four with scores injured.

The KTN and Citizen TV, on Friday, reported that two of the victims died at the National Stadium in Kasarani, where the body unveiling was held.

Odinga, the country’s former prime minister in 2008, was widely bestowed praises by the citizens who trooped out with emotions to honour the deceased politician.

A citizen, Felix Ambani, said, ”We fought tirelessly for multiparty democracy, and we are enjoying those freedoms today because Odinga’s struggle.”