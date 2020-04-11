Daylight robbery in Lagos amid lockdown

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Residents of Alimosho and Ifako-Ijaiye Local Governments in Lagos State are currently living under fear after some hoodlums stormed the two councils and started dispossessing residents of their property and traders of their money in different markets.

It was gathered that the perpetrators, who came from Sango-Ota in Ogun State, stormed Lagos state at noon and attacked residents in border communities including those in Agbado Oke Odo axis of the state.

Aside from attacking residents, it was gathered that hoodlums extended their operations to popular Jankara market in Ojokoro area looting shops and dispossessed traders of their money.

According to a trader, the hoodlums, who were about 50 men armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons, stormed the market and robbed customers and traders, forcing many to shut their shops to prevent been attack by the hoodlums.

The attacks on Saturday, residents said, started thee days ago with the hoodlums attacking communities and residents that visit any of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in both local governments at night.

Our correspondent learned that the level of insecurity within the axis became worse following 14-day lockdown placed on Ogun and Lagos states by President Muhammadu Buhari to flatten the curve of coronavirus in the country.

Residents disclosed to our correspondent that in order to prevent the hoodlums from further attacks, they formed vigilante groups and stayed out at night setting up burn-fire and others to scare them away.

It was learned that when the night operations proved abortive, the hoodlums adopted the daylight operations and looted shops and cart away goods.

More details