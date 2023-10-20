Day Ali and Tyson Refused To Disgrace Boxing

After he regained his belt from Leon Spinks to become the first man to reign as three-time heavyweight champion, Muhammad Ali was supposed to leave the stage but money and the aura of the sport would not allow him.

He was so much loved and accepted by boxing fans to the extent that they paid to watch his shadow fight against his former sparring partner, Larry Holmes.

Signs of Parkinson had started showing when he fought Spinks for the second time in 1978, yet Ali punished his body at 36 to beat one of the most aggressive boxers of that era. It was time for him to quit but he must fight Holmes.

For Holmes to be accepted as a champion, he must beat his Idol, Ali and for Ali to make a new record, he must fight Holmes.

Ali was 38 in 1980 when he fought Holmes; when boxing had already left him; when Parkinson had taken over his body.

Ali was not only beaten, he was dominated by Holmes in all the rounds. He could not throw any good jab, neither could he connect any hook or uppercut.

After round 10, Ali walked quietly to his corner, sat on the stool and would not rise to fight anymore. His corner threw in the towel. Ali saved boxing from disgrace, he would have been humiliated by the fuming Holmes who was seriously seeking acceptance.

Although he won, Holmes shed tears for beating his Idol and he said,” If I had refused to fight Ali, the world will say I became a champion without fighting Ali and now that I have beaten Ali, the world will say I have beaten an old Ali.”

Ali went ahead in 1981 to fight Trevor Berbick and lost. He quit with his shoulder raised so high. In all, Ali lost five out of his 66 matches against Joe Frazier, Ken Norton, Leon Spinks, Larry Holmes and Trevor Berbick.

Most boxing legends don’t know when to quit. As it was for Ali so was it for Holmes who came back from retirement to be beaten by Tyson.

And for Tyson, he was battered by an unknown name at the later end of his career.

Nicknamed the baddest man on the planet, Tyson suffered an upset against Bouster Douglas and went ahead to win some bouts afterward.

However, his career began to nosedive in his losses against Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis. He was expected to quit the stage but not until he fought Kevin McBride, an Irish boxer.

Tyson was expected to knock McBride out but the power was no more there; frustration set in and he quit in round six.

Even though he was leading on two of the three judges scorecards, Tyson quit on his stool in round six.

His words, “I’m not going to disrespect the sport anymore by losing to this calibre of fighter.”

Mike Tyson retired from boxing after being defeated by Irishman Kevin McBride on June 11, 2005.

By Kunle Awosiyan

