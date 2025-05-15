Davido’s manager, lover announce wedding date in style

Nigerian singer Davido’s longtime manager, Asa Asika, has concluded plans to tie the knot with his fiancée, Leona Adesanya, nearly a year after proposing to her in a romantic private ceremony.

The wedding announcement comes nine months after Asa Asika engaged Leona Adesanya, an entrepreneur, in a move that has now set the stage for their much-anticipated union.

The couple, through multiple photos shared on Instagram on Thursday, announced their engagement in a stylish and heartfelt way that quickly caught the attention of fans and followers online.

They announced their wedding date as May 17, 2025, through a photo series that showed different sides of their relationship.



The announcement came as a carousel of portraits showing Asika and his bride-to-be, Adesanya, in three unique moods, regal, romantic, and relaxed — each one telling its own part of their love story.

In one of the standout images, the couple appears in traditional burgundy aso-oke attire, with Asa dressed in a flowing agbada and fila cap, while Leona shines in a custom gown with a sweetheart neckline, sheer sleeves, and a neatly tied gele, presenting a beautiful blend of culture, elegance, and celebration.

Another photo, captured in timeless black and white, shows the couple in formal evening wear — Asa in a tailored black suit with a bow tie and white shirt, and Leona in a long, graceful black gown, both posing in a calm, confident way that reflects their strong bond.



The final image shows a more playful side of their relationship, as Asa wears a white shirt over patterned jeans and Leona matches the mood in a halter-neck top and denim, with both of them laughing freely and looking completely at ease with each other.

From traditional to formal to casual, every photo speaks to a love that is deep, joyful, and ready for forever, giving fans a glimpse into the couple’s journey so far and building excitement for the big day ahead.

Asika’s engagement comes amid a wave of celebrations in Davido’s camp, stirring speculation that another high-profile wedding might be on the horizon this year. While fans await more details, one thing’s for sure — this couple’s love story is already capturing hearts.