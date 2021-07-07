Davido writes late associate farewell tribute, promise note

Nigerian pop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has penned an emotional laden tribute and promise note to his late close associate, Habeeb Uthman, known as Obama DMW, with a promise to bring to fruition all plans left behind by the deceased.

He noted that the loss of his former ally and accompanied traumatic spell had been the saddest and hardest time ever since he was born over 2 decades ago, adding that he has been sad, broken, hurt and lost.

The ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ crooner stated that Obama, who died on June 29 following breathing difficulty complications, was his backbone and closed ally among the famous 30 billion gang team and he was still hoping everything surrounding his death were mere roumours.

Davido, through the tribute posted on his social media account on Wednesday, explained that the piece of writing remains the hardest he has had to penned and that he never envisaged he would be writing such at a younger age.

According to him, this has been such a haunting week for all of us. All of us, me, his family, his son, his daughter, his brothers, his friends, a whole brotherhood; God give us all the strength. This isn’t even about me, it’s about all of us, and all the amazing plans and vision you had.

He added, “It is hard getting by without you, my backbone is truly gone but I won’t stop making you proud. I promise to continue to take this thing we started together, to the ends of the earth. I promise to continue dominating the world.

“I am hurt, broken, sad, and lost. For the first time in my life, I am EXTREMELY confused. The pain is one I cannot explain. 44 was more than an elder brother to me, he was a protector. He was someone that literally just always made me smile. He would do absolutely anything to make me smile, no matter the issue or problems I had. His response was always “Don’t worry, I’ll talk to them”, “Don’t worry I’ll sort it out”, “Don’t worry I’ll give them something”. I would never believe in a million years I will be writing a tribute like this to someone so dear to me this soon. All my life it’s been “David you’re strong, David you’re strong”. 44 I won’t lie to you, this time around, this one WEAK ME!!

“I miss you so much 44. You became so peaceful. You found peace and purpose, a true generational influence. I cannot even begin to count the amount of people you helped, artistes you brought to me, people you brought together in nothing but love and brotherhood. Actors, artistes, influencers all. God! 44 I swear you will never be forgotten. Up until now I cannot believe this is real, I don’t even know what I’m writing, I’m just writing. I’m just confused.

“44 I swear, I will not let a single one of your visions die. It is hard getting by without you, my backbone is truly gone but I won’t stop making you proud. I promise to continue to take this thing we started together, to the ends of the earth. I promise to continue dominating the world.

“And to Malik, even though you are taller than me ❤️, you are basically my son. Doing so well in school, passing with flying colours. I have to be strong for you, and you have to be strong for the family, your mom and your grand mom. Everything 44 wanted to do for you, we will finish it together. 44 MY FRIEND. May God accept you to His kingdom. I Love You.”

