Davido, wife, babies leave US hospital after child delivery

The multiple awards-winning Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, and his wife, Chioma, were filled with joy as they left a United States hospital where their twins, a male and female, were delivered.

Davido flashed a huge smile and made a gesture to replicate that his wife delivered twins while Chioma, who could not hide her joy, sat in a wheelchair with the babies held closely to the chest.

In a video obtained by The Guild on Friday, the singer’s wife was said to have had the successful delivery in Atlanta, United States where Davido’s father resides.

The delivery came barely 11 months after the couple’s first child, Ifeanyi, who drowned inside the family’s pool, was pronounced dead by medical experts at a private hospital where he was rushed to for care in Lagos State.

As learnt, Chioma delivered twins at about 9 pm on Monday, a development that was confirmed by Evangelist Gospel Agochukwu on Tuesday morning.

