Davido to perform at 2025 AFCON opening

Grammy-nominated singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been confirmed as one of the headline acts for the opening concert of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2025 in Rabat, Morocco.

Davido, alongside French Montana, Douaa Lahyaoui, Says’z, and Lartiste, will take the stage at the OLM Souissi Fan Zone with electrifying performances as Morocco sets the tone for the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed that, in collaboration with TotalEnergies and the Kingdom of Morocco, it has unveiled what is being described as one of the most ambitious entertainment programmes ever staged alongside the Africa Cup of Nations.

According to the statement, the initiative is designed to transform the build-up to AFCON 2025 into a continent-wide celebration that blends music, culture, and football, while showcasing Africa’s rich creative energy to a global audience.

CAF noted that the programme, scheduled to take place on Saturday, 20 December, commencing at 18:00 local time, goes beyond sport, positioning the tournament as a cultural landmark that unites fans across generations and borders.

The association explained that the carefully curated line-up reflects its commitment to promoting African unity, creativity, and youth empowerment, setting the tone for a vibrant and inclusive tournament atmosphere, just one day before the continent’s biggest sporting event officially kicks off.

“Before a ball is kicked at AFCON 2025, Morocco intends to showcase its cultural energy through a mixture of urban sounds, Afrobeats, pop, and traditional influences,” CAF said.

“The Rabat show is positioned as the signature event of the opening weekend, designed to bring fans together from across Africa and beyond.”