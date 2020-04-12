Report on Interest

Davido reminisce childhood, releases pictures with father

By Olawale

By News Desk

Nigerian hip-hop artiste, David Adeleke popularly called Davido, shared pictures of his childhood with his father, Adedeji Adeleke, founder of Adeleke University.

The American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, Davido, who was born in Atlanta, U.S, revealed how he often had intimacy with his father while growing up in the country of his childbirth.

Davido, son of the billionaire that owns Pacific Holdings Limited, in a post on his official social media handle, the artiste said: “Me and my Pops back in the day !!! Atlanta days …”

The post came amid the case of her fiancee, Chioma, who joined the list of celebrities, including Edris Elba, battling with coronavirus since its outbreak.

Chioma tested positive after returning from accompanying his fiance on his U.S tour which was cancelled following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

Me n Pops back in the day !!! Atlanta days …

