Davido mocks Oyetola, Osun APC after Supreme Court defeat

The multiple awards winning singer, David Adeleke, has poked fun at the Osun State former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) after losing the gubernatorial election at the Supreme Court to his uncle, Ademola Adeleke.

Davido said that the victory of his uncle and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would continue to leave Oyetola and his supporters dazed and may not understand what happen to them anytime soon.

The singer mock the former governor on Tuesday while celebrating the victory of his uncle who was declared as the true winner of 2022 Osun governorship election.

Adeleke was declared winner by the five-man panel of the court after dismissing Oyetola’s requests that the PDP candidate be dismissed on ground that he allegedly forged his West African Senior Secondary School Certificate (WASSCE).

Meanwhile, after the court ruling, Davido took to his official social media handle to celebrate his Uncle’s victory and apex court verdict as a high tension.

According to the artiste, We go Dey shock dem like high tension!!

Before this, the singer had cautioned the apex court not to succumb to intimidation from the APC and urged that the court uphold justice on the case before it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

