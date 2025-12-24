Davido joins Accord Party weeks after uncle’s defection

Grammy-nominated Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced that he will join the Accord Party, following the political path of his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Davido, however, did not reveal whether his decision to join the Accord Party signals a full retirement from his thriving music career, or if he intends to balance both his artistic pursuits and emerging political ambitions.

The singer disclosed this yesterday via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, where he revealed plans to travel to Osogbo, the Osun State capital, to collect his party membership card.

“I will be live in Osun to pick up my Accord Party membership card at Imole House, Osogbo,” the singer wrote.

Davido’s announcement comes barely weeks after Governor Adeleke defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the Accord Party ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

The governor had formally unveiled the Accord Party as his new political platform on December 9, 2025, at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Osogbo, in the presence of national and state leaders of the party.

Explaining his decision to leave the PDP, Adeleke cited the prolonged leadership crisis within the party at the national level, which he said necessitated a new political direction.

“I joined the Accord Party more than a month ago as a platform to seek re-election in 2026 after extensive consultations with stakeholders and opinion leaders,” the governor had said.

He added that the party’s ideology of welfarism aligns with his administration’s commitment to the welfare of citizens and workers in the state.

Davido had earlier reacted to his uncle’s resignation from the PDP by reposting the announcement on social media with a brief caption, “Jeje…”.

The singer’s planned visit to Imole House to obtain his Accord Party membership card has since sparked widespread reactions online, with political observers noting the growing influence of celebrities in Nigeria’s political space.