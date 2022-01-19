Davido fans send Cousin death threat over Osun gubernatorial election

The crisis rocking family of Nigerian hip-hop artiste, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, over who to support between his Uncle, Ademola Adeleke, and the singer’s cousin, Bamidele Adeleke, for the forthcoming Osun gubernatorial election, has further degenerated with the musician’s fans allegedly sending death threat messages to Bamidele for going against Davido’s plan.

As gathered, some fans of the multiple-award-winning singer were said to have gone to Davido cousin’s social media handles to threaten him after the artiste publicly described Bamidele as a misfit and that he lacked the required intellectual capacity to govern as well as bring desired development to the state.

The declaration of both members of the family, as gathered, has polarised the Adelekes, with some throwing their support for Bamidele, while Davido and others have decided to give Ademola, who was a former senator and ex-governorship candidate during the immediate past poll in the state.

Responding to Davido’s public outburst, Bamidele, through a letter sent to the singer and released on Wednesday through his official social media handle, disclosed that he had received several threats from the singer’s fans after he disseminate his picture.

He urged Davido and Ademola, his uncle, to consider his ambition as a choice and that they should not allow it to affect their kinship or disunite the family, saying all comments made on Davido’s mother and posted on different social media handles never emanated from him.

The reads in part: “For whatever this is worth to you, please note that I lost my mother at a tender age like you and would never allow anyone to denigrate her nor her memory.

“I will never write nor say anything against my Auntie Vero, who I cherish dearly….1/5You are the king of social media & you definitely know people take it upon themselves to write whatever they believe will give them clout.

So many of your fans came to my SM handles to threaten me and some even asked me to go and die. Did you send them to threaten my life?..I seriously doubt it and I do not believe you will do such a thing.

“So, irrespective of politics, please note that I am not that kind of person; I have maintained decorum in the face of provocation and I will continue to do so…I respect your decision and choice to support Uncle Demola and that is the beauty of democracy.

“It is possible we can all make our individual choices without rancour and bitterness. We can all follow different paths and still live as one big, happy family. The people of Osun, greatly deserving the best, will give the job to who they so deem fit, and may the best man win the Osun 2022. You will always remain dear to me”.

Earlier, it was learnt that face-off between the Adelekes on who becomes the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer has degenerated that they have started accusing one another public, particularly through different social media platforms.

The crisis was said to have degenerated after Bamidele shared pictures of himself with his PDP gubernatorial form and vowed not to back down on his ambition to become the party’s candidate and later become Osun state’s next governor.

Davido, through a statement released on his official social media handle and shared a picture of Bamidele as well as Ademola together, said that it was the people that were close to one that would betray them when they need them the most, noting that his cousin’s decision to contest against the uncle proved that.

The Afrobeat artiste alleged that Bamidele was faking his results which he barely struggled to have in order to appear intellectual, adding that he had never succeeded in making anything tangible on his own.

“Wonderful! Me I finished uni with a 2:1. But it’s now cousin Bamidele who struggled to even get a 2:2 that is now forming “intellectual”. Intellectual that has not succeeded in building one single thing in his life on his own. This life ehn! Osun beware of FAKES! Bamidele Adeleke”, he added.

On his part, Ademola, meanwhile, appealed to Davido not to over-flog the issue and that he believes no one would represent the PDP except him, saying we will be victorious during the primaries.

