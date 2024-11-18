31.9 C
Lagos
Monday, November 18, 2024
spot_img
National

Davido earmarks N300M for orphanage support ahead 32nd birthday

0
7

Afrobeat star, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has promised to distribute ₦300 million to orphanages, as part of the activities to celebrate his 32nd birthday.

Davido said that the donation, which was to thank God for his accomplishments over the years, would be done across Nigeria through the Davido Adeleke Foundation

The multiple award-winning singer announced the plan on Monday through a terse statement on his official social media handle.

According tp him, “Once again, my birthday this year. We are donating to ophanages and a charity that helps young people stay away from drug abuse & addiction. This year is N300m. Details to follow soon.”

In 2022, Davido established the Davido Adeleke Foundation with the aim of supporting various charitable organizations caring for vulnerable children in the country.

Previous article
Ondo guber poll: We collected money, and we voted’
Next article
FG may exempt civil servants, others from paying taxes

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.