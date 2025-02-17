Davido blames Osun CP over APC, PDP clashes

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has accused Osun State Commissioner of Police, Umar Abba, of being the reason for the recent violent crisis in the state, linking the police chief’s alleged inaction to the recent killing of Remi Abass, the reinstated Chairman of Irewole Local Government, during an ambush at the local government secretariat.

The singer’s outburst comes amid escalating tensions in Osun State, where violent clashes between supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and APC over local government leadership have claimed lives, including that of Abass, who was gunned down in a politically charged attack.

Davido, a nephew of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, claims that the police, under Commissioner Abba’s leadership, have failed to remain neutral, thereby emboldening violence.

The singer, known for his outspoken nature, took to social media to express his frustration, alleging that the commissioner has failed to uphold neutrality in the political dispute.

In a series of heated posts on social media, Davido condemned the commissioner, accusing him of disrespecting the rule of law and threatening to expose him daily.

In one post, Davido wrote, “Mr commissioner respect the rule of law!!! You are not madder or crazier than us !! Make we all kuku mad !! MEN MOUNT WALAI TO KRF!!! I will post u everyday everywhere Mr man !!! Try me fucker.”

In another post, he escalated his attack, stating, “Mr Umar abba osun state commissioner u are a disgrace to ur children !! !!! Game on FUCKER !!!! All of us go mad together !! Werey!!!”

The singer also shared a video on X, where he directly addressed the commissioner in an angry rant, saying, “We are mad. You are mad, we are mad too. You think you are crazy, we are crazier. We are going to f*ck you up I swear to God. We are madder than you.”

The local government leadership tussle in Osun State has been marked by political wrangling between the PDP and APC, with both parties accusing each other of undermining democratic processes.