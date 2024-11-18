Davido announces N300M support for orphanage ahead 32nd birthday

Afrobeat star, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has promised to distribute ₦300 million to orphanages, as part of the activities to celebrate his 32nd birthday.

Davido said that the donation, which was to thank God for his accomplishments over the years, would be done across Nigeria through the Davido Adeleke Foundation

The multiple award-winning singer announced the plan on Monday through a terse statement on his official social media handle.

According tp him, “Once again, my birthday this year. We are donating to ophanages and a charity that helps young people stay away from drug abuse & addiction. This year is N300m. Details to follow soon.”

In 2022, Davido established the Davido Adeleke Foundation with the aim of supporting various charitable organizations caring for vulnerable children in the country.