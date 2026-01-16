Davido, alleged babymama disagree over paternity test

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been embroiled in a heated public argument with one teenager, Anu, who claims to be his daughter.

The dispute, which played out on social media, escalated after Anu accused the singer of refusing to acknowledge her, while Davido strongly denied the claim, insisting that he is not her biological father and that previous DNA tests had already cleared him of any responsibility.

The exchange occurred between Thursday and Friday, on Instagram and other social media platforms, after the teenager posted an emotional appeal explaining that she had suffered bullying and emotional distress over the unresolved paternity issue and was seeking clarity through a DNA test.

Reacting to the post, Davido dismissed the allegation, stating that multiple DNA tests had been conducted in the past and that all results confirmed he is not Anu’s father.

The singer, however, used strong language in his response, which further fueled public reactions and criticism online.

Anu’s mother later countered Davido’s claims, disputing the credibility of the alleged DNA tests and maintaining that her daughter deserved a transparent and independent process to resolve the matter. She also highlighted the emotional toll the controversy has taken on the teenager.

The public spat has generated widespread debate across Nigeria, with mixed reactions from fans and commentators, some calling for a fresh DNA test to settle the issue, while others criticized the handling of the matter on social media, especially given that a minor is involved.