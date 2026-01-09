Datti criticises Atiku’s long presidential ambition

Former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate and running mate of Peter Obi in the 2023 elections, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has criticised the long-standing presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, saying Nigeria urgently needs a new generation of leaders to rescue the country from its deepening crisis.

According to Baba-Ahmed, Atiku has been contesting for the presidency since his own National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) days, describing the former vice president as a familiar figure in Nigeria’s presidential race over the years.

He made the remarks during an interview on a popular television programme on Friday, where he recounted his political journey, noting that he faced Atiku during the 2023 general election

“When I was doing my NYSC (National Youth Service Corps), Baba Atiku was already an aspirant. In 2018, we contested primaries together. In 2023, we contested again; I as a vice president elsewhere, when his own vice president had left him. And now, for God’s sake, in 2027 again,” he said.

According to him, the observation was made in the context of advocating generational renewal in leadership, noting that Nigeria requires fresh ideas and a new crop of leaders to effectively address its challenges.

Baba-Ahmed also criticised the high cost of politics in the country, arguing that the system continues to discourage many capable Nigerians from participating in governance.

“There are good Nigerians, people capable of solving Nigeria’s problems, but they are discouraged by the expensive, difficult, treacherous system full of godfathers and bad promises,” he added.

He also clarified that he has not declared any intention to run for the presidency, stressing that his comments, which were mistaken for a declaration of presidential ambition, were aimed at stimulating national discourse on political reform and leadership succession.