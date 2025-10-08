Dasuki’s ₦33.2bn fraud trial suffers setback over incomplete witness list

The trial of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) has suffered setbacks after the court adjourned the proceedings over the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) inability to update its witness lists frequently.

Dasuki’s case, which came up before Justice Charles Agbaza of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, was postponed to allow the EFCC to regularise its list of witnesses.

The former security adviser’s suit was heard on Wednesday at the FCT High Court in Abuja, as part of the long-running prosecution over the alleged diversion of public funds.

The trial was adjourned after the EFCC sought time to update its witness list in the ongoing criminal proceedings against Dasuki.

Dasuki is facing prosecution on an amended 32-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving ₦33.2 billion.

He is being tried alongside a former General Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Aminu Baba-Kusa, and two firms Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited.

One of the counts alleges that while serving as National Security Adviser, Dasuki dishonestly released ₦10 billion, received from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in foreign currencies amounting to $47 million and €5.6 million, purportedly meant for special security services, but allegedly diverted the funds for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election an offence punishable under Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Vol. 4, LFN 2004.

Testifying before the court, Adariku Michael, an EFCC detective, said the investigation began in September 2015 following intelligence reports of large-scale movement of funds by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) between October 2014 and April 2015.

He told the court that a special task force, led by ACE I Halimah Kazeem, was constituted to investigate the matter, beginning with a formal request to the CBN.

However, counsel to Baba-Kusa, Solomon Umoh (SAN), objected to Michael’s testimony, arguing that his name was not included in the EFCC’s original witness list. Responding, EFCC counsel, O. Atolagbe, explained that the witness had previously testified before the Chief Judge and had already tendered relevant documents to the court.

Atolagbe further noted that the case, which has been before the court for nearly ten years, required time for the Commission to regularise its witness list. The defence did not oppose the request.

After hearing from both parties, Justice Agbaza adjourned the matter to October 31, 2025, for continuation of the trial.