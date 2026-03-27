Dapo Abiodun: The preferred choice for 2027 Ogun East senatorial poll

Over the years, residents of Ogun East Senatorial District have been yearning for dividends of democracy. Since 1999, there are still gaps in areas of infrastructure, employment opportunities, education, basic healthcare, rural development, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and other social amenities.

As a result, Prince Abiodun has been described as the best candidate to change the narrative. With his laudable achievements as Governor of Ogun State, his choice as the best candidate cannot be over emphasisied.

With his Iseya mantra, Prince Abiodun has, undoubtedly achieved great feats in areas of infrastructure and transportation; industrialization and economy: agriculture and social welfare; healthcare and education, housing and security.

Specifically, his administration strengthened the economy by increasing state GDP, advancing industrial hubs, improving health insurance coverage for over 70,000 residents, and enhancing security through the Amotekun corps.

In addition, he has Ogun a state to be reckoned with through over 500 km of road construction/rehabilitation such as the Ijebu-Ode-Epe Expressway and the development of the Ogun State Agro-Cargo Airport

Unarguably, it has become expedient to draw a clear distinction here. Continuity, in itself, is not inherently flawed. When tied to proven progress, it can consolidate gains and deepen impact.

However, when continuity becomes a cover for underperformance, when it is invoked to defend outcomes that have failed to meet the ;scale of opportunity, it ceases to be virtue. It becomes an excuse. And Ogun East has paid the price for that excuse.

It will be of note is that what has been celebrated as achievement often amounts to little more than incremental gestures, projects that decorate the landscape without redefining it. Roads are patched, not transformed. Amenities are installed, but promoters, obviously, fail to expand them into systems. Representation is visible, but impact remains elusive. This is not development. It is maintenance.

The real tragedy, however, is not just the lack of transformative outcomes; it is the gradual acceptance of them. Regrettably, the dangerous culture has taken root, one where public expectations are lowered to accommodate performance rather than performance rising to meet expectations. Mediocrity, when repeated often enough, begins to look like normalcy.

And normalcy, when unchallenged, becomes a standard. That is the error Ogun East must now correct. Because a senatorial district of such strategic importance, as Ogun East, cannot afford to measure its progress in fragments. It must think in scale. It must demand leadership that not merely occupies space in Abuja but converts that presence into power, thereby building industries, unlocking investments, and creating sustainable economic pathways.

The question, therefore, is no longer whether continuity should be preserved. The question is: what exactly has continuity delivered – and is it enough?

If influence has not yielded industrial corridors, if access has not attracted sustained capital, if years of representation have not produced a coherent economic architecture, then continuity has failed its most basic test. And where continuity fails, renewal becomes necessary.

This is where the conversation must shift. Discussions must shift from sentiment to substance, from familiarity to functionality. The governance record of Governor Dapo Abiodun offers a compelling contrast and, more importantly, a credible pathway forward. Under his leadership, governance has been approached not as routine administration but as deliberate economic engineering. Ogun State has witnessed the expansion of industrial hubs, the strengthening of infrastructure as a driver of investment, and the cultivation of an environment where private capital not only visits but also stays and grows. This is not accidental. It reflects a leadership philosophy anchored on outcomes.

Where others manage systems, he builds them. Where others announce intentions, he executes frameworks. Where others count projects, he measures impact.These are not just stylistic differences – they are fundamental distinctions in capacity. And capacity is precisely what Ogun East now requires.

Notably, the Senate is not a ceremonial arena. It is a platform of leverage, one that demands strategic thinking, economic insight and the ability to translate national influence into local advancement. Anything less is a disservice to the people it is meant to represent.

In Dapo Abiodun, Ogun East has before it a candidate whose record demonstrates not just experience, but effectiveness. Not just access, but application. Not just presence, but performance. 2027, therefore, must not be approached as another routine electoral cycle.

It must be understood as a decisive moment, a referendum on whether Ogun East will continue to circulate within the comfort of low-impact continuity or step boldly into a future defined by measurable growth. Or a leadership transition that has demonstrated the vision, discipline, and competence to elevate an entire region. Ogun East must choose the latter. It must choose growth over gesture. It must choose outcomes over optics. It must choose capacity over complacency.

And above all, it must vote with intention. A decisive, overwhelming mandate for Dapo Abiodun in 2027 is not merely a political statement; it is a developmental strategy. It is a declaration that Ogun East is no longer willing to settle, no longer willing to shrink its expectations, and no longer willing to mistake motion for progress.

Unarguably, the future of the Senatorial District lies on competent professional and not a mediocre. The district cannot be built on recycled hands. It must be constructed on proven, tested and trusted individual. That personality with the magic finger is no other person than Prince Dapo Abiodun.