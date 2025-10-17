Dantawaye Miller assumes office as 34th FCT police commissioner

Dantawaye Miller has assumed duty as the 34th Commissioner of Police of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), pledging to uphold professionalism, strengthen operational efficiency, and reinforce security across the territory.

Miller took over from Ajao S. Adewale, who was redeployed by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to another strategic assignment within the Force.

During the handover ceremony held at the FCT Police Command headquarters in Abuja on Friday, the newly appointed CP reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening community-police relations and ensuring the safety and security of all residents within the FCT.

In a statement signed by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the Command called on residents to continue supporting the police in their collective effort to maintain peace and order in the nation’s capital.

Born on October 15, 1971, in Afogo, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, CP Dantawaye Miller is a veteran police officer with over two decades of service.

He holds a Diploma in Business Administration from Kaduna State Polytechnic, a Bachelor’s Degree in International Studies from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master’s Degree in the same field from the University of Ilorin.

A highly trained professional, CP Miller has attended several local and international courses in combat operations, counter-terrorism, leadership, and VVIP protection. He is also a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Rotary International.

Since joining the Nigeria Police Force in 2000 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent, CP Miller has served in several operational and leadership capacities across the country.

His previous appointments include Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command; Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) in Yobe and Edo States; Assistant Commissioner of Police (CID), Oyo Command; and Commanding Officer, MOPOL 24 – Presidential Villa.