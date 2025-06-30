Dantata’s burial delays due to logistics

The Federal Government has attributed the delay in the burial of renowned Nigerian businessman, Aminu Dantata, to logistical issues involving the transport of his remains to Saudi Arabia.

The government stated that the logistic issues led to the postponement of the late businessman and philanthropist’s burial rites in the country.

His burial rites was initially scheduled to hold on Monday in the holy city of Madinah, Saudi Arabia in accordance with his wishes while alive.

However, the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris during an interview with reporters in a popular news platform, explained that the late arrival of Dantata’s body in Madinah had stalled the funeral arrangements.

“There are regulations set by the Saudi government on how to bring a body for burial in the country, so now the paperwork is being filled out between the Saudi government and the family of the deceased,” Idris said.

He noted that the necessary documentation is currently being finalized between Saudi authorities and the deceased’s family.

Once the process is complete, he noted, Dantata’s body will be flown from the United Arab Emirates—where he passed away on Saturday—to Madinah for burial.

Idris also confirmed that the Nigerian embassy in Saudi Arabia and the family of the late statesman have already concluded arrangements for the burial, pending the arrival of the remains.