Dangote’s younger brother, Sani, dies after brief illness

The Vice President of Dangote Group and brother to the president, Sani Dangote, has been reported to have passed on at a hospital in the United States (US) after a brief illness.

Sani, before his death, had been the brain behind Dangote’s diversification into several sectors particularly agriculture, banking, and oil services, and that earned him appointments into different companies board across the country.

Announcing the death yesterday, the company described Sani’s death as a great shock and stated that they accepted the death of their Vice president as the will of God.

The statement released by the company reads: “Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajiun! It is with a heavy heart but with total submission to Almighty Allah that we announce the passing on of our Group Vice President, Alhaji Sani Dangote today 14th November 2021. May Allah SWT grant him mercy and Admit him in Aljannat-al-Firdaus “!

While serving as Dangote’s vice president, the deceased was also on the Board of several other companies, including Nigerian Textile Mills Plc, Nutra Sweet Limited, Gum Arabic Limited, Dangote Textile Mills Limited, Alsan Insurance Brokers, Dan-Hydro Company Limited, Dansa Food Processing Company Limited and Dangote Farms Limited.

He was also the Deputy Chairman of the African Gum Arabic Producers Association and a two-time President of Lagos Polo Club in addition to being a professional polo player.

Sani was a member of several Chambers of Commerce, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Shipping of Nigeria, and President of the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association (“FERSAN”).

He was well known for his role as the chairman of Dansa Holdings, a subsidiary of the Dangote Group that produces beverages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

